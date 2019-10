"KIND" de Peeping Tom. La violence au cœur de l'enfance. Un cauchemar propulsé par d'exceptionnels danseurs ***

KIND Trailer - 25/10/2019 Following the chilling Vader (2014) directed by Franck Chartier, and the enchanting Moeder (2016) by Gabriela Carrizo, Peeping Tom now completes the trilogy with Kind. This third part of the triptych once again focuses on the hidden emotions in family constellations, this time through the eyes of a child. More info: www.kvs.be