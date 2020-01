À Monaco, Jean-Christophe Maillot ressuscite "Coppél-I.A." en version futuriste et émancipée

"Coppél-i.A." Premiere Teaser - 30/12/2019 PREMIERE DECEMBER 27th 2019 at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco Performance Dates: 27/12/19 - 05/01/20 For the end of 2019, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo will be performing Coppél-i.A., Jean-Christophe Maillot’s new creation, marking his return to life-size storytelling. The Company’s Choreographer-Director revisits this famous Romantic piece, exploring the world of automata to examine the development of artificial intelligence in our society. Jean-Christophe Maillot’s Coppél-i.A. projects the audience into a near future in which two young lovers, Frantz and Swanhilda, discover carnal love in a society that demands ever more progress, security and hygiene. When eroticism irrupted in their lives, an artificial being shakes their certainties and challenges what they thought they knew of love. Is the ideal partner the flesh-and-blood creature we have always known or the abstract being which questions our position in the human species? "COPPÉL-i.A." - chor. MAILLOT Choroegraphy: Jean-Christophe Maillot Musical creation: Bertrand Maillot after Léo Delibes Scénography, Costumes: Aimée Moreni Lighting: Jean-Christophe Maillot and Samuel Thery Dramaturgy: Jean-Christophe Maillot and Geoffroy Staquet