Un nouveau "Half-Life" pour démocratiser la VR ?

Black Mesa: Xen Trailer (Half Life 20th Anniversary) - 20/11/2019 To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Half Life 1. The long awaited final chapter of Black Mesa is on show for the first time! https://store.steampowered.com/app/362890/Black_Mesa/ https://www.facebook.com/BlackMesaDevs https://twitter.com/BlackMesaDevs I've been excited to do a trailer for these guys again especially considering how far they've come. It was refreshing going back to where i started and using the old trailer methods again.