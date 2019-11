Les trailers du Blizzcon : "Overwatch 2", "Diablo IV", "World of Warcraft : Shadowlands"

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Features Overview - 05/11/2019 The veil between life and death is no more. Discover what lies beyond the world you know in the next chapter of the World of Warcraft saga--Shadowlands: Coming 2020. In it, you will be able to explore the realm of the dead, pledge yourself to a covenant and shape your destiny, take on the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and journey through a new leveling experience. Learn more at http://worldofwarcraft.com