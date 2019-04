Le trailer de "Borderlands 3" annonce un lancement en septembre

Borderlands 3 Official Announce Trailer - 04/04/2019 Borderlands 3 arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 13, 2019! Pre-Order now to get the Gold Weapon Skins Pack! ➜ https://Borderlands.com Tune in to the Gameplay Reveal Event on May 1 at Borderlands.com, where we’ll debut the first hands-on look at Borderlands 3! The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Music: “Express Yourself (feat. Nicky Da B)” by Diplo Subscribe and follow for more exclusive Borderlands 3 info: Instagram: https://instagram.com/borderlands Facebook: https://facebook.com/borderlandsgame Twitter: https://twitter.com/Borderlands Website: https://borderlands.com ABOUT BORDERLANDS 3: The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Key Features: A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable. LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too. NEW BORDERLANDS Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more! QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.