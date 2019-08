Le jeu vidéo n'échappe pas à la tendance "vintage"

Arcade Game: Pong (1972 Atari) [Re-Uploaded] - 26/08/2019 This is the Original Pong (a ball and paddle game) Arcade Game from 1972. Nolan Bushnell was successful with this one, which started the video game industry revolution. This game is not in mame (used to be in mame but removed due to very inaccurate emulation of this game). But it's emulated on this new emulator called DICE(Discrete Integrated Circuit Emulator), which is still at early stages of development. You can learn more about the work in progress of this emulator here: http://adamulation.blogspot.com/ You can download emulator from here: http://sourceforge.net/projects/dice/ Emulator: Dice 0.2 Recorder: Fraps. Encoder: AviSynth+MeGui Info: Re-Uploaded for not only better video quality but also for the correct original aspect ratio.