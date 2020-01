La franchise "Half-Life" gratuite jusqu'à la sortie du titre VR

Half-Life: Alyx Announcement Trailer - 23/01/2020 Return to Half-Life in VR, March 2020. https://half-life.com/alyx Available for pre-purchase on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/546560/HalfLife_Alyx/ Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Half-Life: Alyx is a new full-length game built from the ground up by Valve for virtual reality. #HalfLifeAlyx #HalfLife