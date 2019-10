Comme "Fortnite", "Overwatch" va sortir un chapitre 2

Overwatch Gameplay Trailer #2 - 30/10/2019 Team up and accomplish the incredible: http://www.playoverwatch.com Overwatch is a highly stylized team-based shooter set on earth in the near future. Choose from a diverse cast of heroes, master extraordinary abilities, and do battle across the globe. Pre-Purchase Now: http://blizz.ly/BuyOverwatch Sign-up for Beta: http://bit.ly/JoinOverwatch Like Us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/playoverwatch Follow Us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/playoverwatch