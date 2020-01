Bientôt un mode multijoueur pour "Final Fantasy XV" sur mobile

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition - Official Launch Trailer [w/subs] - 16/01/2020 Ride with your favourite band of brothers Noctis, Prompto, Ignis, and Gladio again in the form of an all-new mobile adventure which retells the story of Final Fantasy XV like never before using casual touch and controls optimized for mobile devices. Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition contains the beloved main characters and main story from the Final Fantasy XV console game released on Nov 29th, 2016 with the freedom to play whenever and wherever you want. Download the first chapter* for free now! *All 10 Chapters are available from Day 1 and first chapter is available for free. Download Now: App Store - http://sqex.to/GbW GooglePlay - http://sqex.to/vv- Amazon Appstore - http://sqex.to/e7m