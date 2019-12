A$AP Rocky, Grimes et Run the Jewels créent l'atmosphère musicale du jeu vidéo "Cyberpunk 2077"

Cyberpunk 2077 — Never Fade Away by SAMURAI (Refused) - 18/12/2019 we lost everything we had to pay the price yeah we lost everything we had to pay the price i saw in you what life was missing you lit a flame that consumed my hate I'm not one for reminiscing but I'd trade it all for your sweet embrace yeah cause we lost everything we had to pay the price there's a canvas with two faces of fallen angels who loved and lost it was a passion for the ages and in the end guess we paid the cost a thing of beauty - i know will never fade away what you did to me - i know said what you had to say but a thing of beauty will never fade away will never fade away will never fade away i see your eyes, i know you see me you're like a ghost how you're everywhere I am your demon never leaving a metal soul of rage and fear that one thing that changed it all that one sin that caused the fall a thing of beauty - I know will never fade away what you did to me - I know said what you had to say but a thing of beauty - I know will never fade away and I'll do my duty - I know somehow I'll find a way but a thing of beauty will never fade away and I'll do my duty yeah we'll never fade away we'll never fade away we'll never fade away we'll never fade away Music by Mattias Bärjed, David Sandström, Kristofer Steen, P.T. Adamczyk Lyrics by David Sandström, Dennis Lyxzén Mixed by Martin "Konie" Ehrencrona Mastered by Magnus Lindberg Executive Producer : P.T. Adamczyk Cyberpunk 2077, the open-world, action-adventure story from CD PROJEKT RED, is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC April 16th, 2020. Pre-order now: https://www.cyberpunk.net/pre-order About Cyberpunk 2077: In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you. Learn more: https://www.cyberpunk.net https://www.twitter.com/CyberpunkGame https://www.facebook.com/CyberpunkGame https://www.instagram.com/CyberpunkGame https://www.discord.gg/CyberpunkGame https://www.CyberpunkGame.tumblr.com