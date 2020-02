20 ans après, les Sims racontent toujours autant d'histoires

The Sims 4™ Discover University: Official Reveal Trailer - 24/02/2020 Hit the books and show your school spirit in The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack*! Available November 15, 2019 on PC and Mac and December 17, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Enroll in school, take classes that set your Sims up for success, explore collegiate experiences, and enjoy extracurricular activities at the historical University of Britechester or modern Foxbury Institute. Learn more about this Expansion Pack: http://x.ea.com/60759. *REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 FOR APPLICABLE PLATFORM (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY. FOR PC/MAC SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS PACK.