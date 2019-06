Universal remastérise un clip de Freddie Mercury enregistré il y a 33 ans - © Tous droits réservés

Freddie Mercury - Time Waits For No One (Official Video) - 24/06/2019 ‘Time Waits For No One’ available now: https://FreddieMercury.lnk.to/TimeWaitsForNoOne For the first time ever, after four decades buried deep in the vaults, a previously unreleased version of ‘Time’, recorded in 1986 by Freddie Mercury for the concept album of the hit musical of the same name, has finally emerged after two years of work by the globally successful musician, songwriter and producer Dave Clark, a long-time friend of Freddie’s, using the song’s full title, ‘Time Waits For No One’. ‘Time Waits For No One’ shows Freddie Mercury at his most compelling; a completely stripped-down performance, accompanied by just a piano, showcasing one of music’s most beloved and show-stopping voices. http://www.freddiemercury.com https://www.facebook.com/freddiemercury https://www.instagram.com/mercury_motg https://twitter.com/freddie_mercury