Un premier clip et bientôt un premier album pour l'artiste liégeoise Tanaë

Tanaë - Mirrors (Official Music Video) - 02/05/2019 Here is my new track "Mirrors"! Really hope you like it ???? Save it on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2vp7G52 Save it on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2IPrEP0 Save it on Deezer: http://bit.ly/2LkqIoa Directed by Juliette Reip Shot by Ivan Renaux & Juliette Reip DOP : Maxime Dambly Editing : Juliette Reip Special thanks to Arnaud Perrier, Jean Claude Reip, Noé Dohet, Cyprien Delire, Studio Image. G-Major Records