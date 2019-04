Snapchat mise sur les jeux, les séries et les partenariats

Snap Games: Ready? Set. Play! | Snap Partner Summit 2019 - 05/04/2019 Introducing Snap Games: mobile games, made for friends! You can launch Snap Games right from the Chat bar, letting you and your friends start a game in seconds – no installs needed. You can see your friends in-game, send them a chat, or even talk live with voice chat. Snap Games is launching with six titles that’ll start rolling out today! In Bitmoji Party, you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games. In Tiny Royale from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action. In Snake Squad from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing! In C.A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win! In Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city. In Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, you’ll collaborate to form words – fast! – to build your village. To watch the full-length Bitmoji Party trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/zlbRDJhUXwE To learn more about Snap Games, visit: snap.com/en-US/news/post/snap-partner-summit-introducing-snap-games Happy Snapping!