Salvador Dali reprend vie dans un musée grâce à l’intelligence artificielle

Behind the Scenes: Dali Lives - 14/05/2019 Dali Lives – Art Meets Artificial Intelligence. Exclusively at The Dali Museum. The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida partnered with Goodby Silverstein & Partners to create a groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) experience. "Dali Lives" will provide Museum visitors an opportunity to learn more about Dali's life from the person who knew him best: the artist himself. Historical Dali Footage Source: SONUMA-RTBF archive images