« Fantastic Fœtus », le jeu vidéo polonais qui défend le droit à l’avortement

'Fantastic Fetus' by Cyangmou - Playthrough (Itch.io) - 16/07/2019 Fantastic Fetus is a pregnancy simulator, where you are taking care of a pregnant woman and create your dream fetus. The game is inspired by the Black Protest movement in Poland. Play Fantastic Fetus yourself on Itch.io: https://cyangmou.itch.io/fantastic-fetus What makes Fantastic Fetus unique? - The political topic of reproduction laws in Poland - You can create unique fetuses - Three Languages, English, German and Polish - Tamagotchi pixel art style with four colors - Multiple endings depending on your choices - Ending with a thought-provoking twist #FantasticFetus #Cyangmou #Itchio