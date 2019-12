Apprenez à jouer de la guitare comme John Butler !

John Butler guitar lesson - 20/12/2019 Download the free tablature here: http://bit.ly/John_Butler_riff_GuitarPro Here is a private lesson given by John Butler himself before one of his concert, backstage in the Olympia in Paris. Learn the riff of the song called "Just Call" from his latest album "Home". It's a slow and fun fingerstyle riff to play! Try it now! Get more tablatures here: http://bit.ly/blog_Guitar_Pro