Une journée royale en confinement avec Louis XIV à Versailles

Versailles: The Palace Is Yours - 25/03/2020 Follow Jean Philippe N'Djoli as he takes you on a VR tour of the crown jewel of French heritage: the Palace of Versailles. Discover each and every secret of the Sun King's home, step into rooms not accessible to the public and...go on, touch this statue! The Palace is Yours! Read more about the Palace and its Court, and discover its incredible collection of objects in 3D on g.co/exploreversailles #VersaillesVR #googlearts Discover the inspirational moments, iconic people, and artistic wonders that are available at the tip of your fingers. Google Arts & Culture allows you to immerse yourself in culture with 360 views, zoom in to reveal the secrets of a masterpiece, take behind the scenes tours of palaces and museums, watch kids explain famous paintings to art experts, and so much more. Art changes the way we see the world and the way we see each other, so we invite you to come and expand your horizons with us.