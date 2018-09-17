1.300 cours en ligne des plus grandes universités du monde

Portrait d’homme assis feuilletant un livre, dit Portrait du sénateur Orsini, Lavinia Fontana, 1575. Huile sur toile
Portrait d’homme assis feuilletant un livre, dit Portrait du sénateur Orsini, Lavinia Fontana, 1575. Huile sur toile - © Tous droits réservés

Il est désormais possible de se former à la manière des grandes écoles sans quitter son bureau, et ce dans tous les domaines ou presque.

 

C’est le site OpenCulture qui publie cette liste de 1300 cours en ligne gratuits mis à disposition par les plus grandes et prestigieuses universités au monde telles Yale, Harvard, Oxford, le MIT, Stanford etc. Cette liste a été créée et référencées par le The Chronicle of Higher Education, The New York Times, l’AARP Bulletin, US News and World Report. Les cours, disponibles en anglais, prennent la forme de fichiers audio et vidéo, ils ont été classés par matière.

 

Archaeology Courses

  • Hannibal - Free iTunes Audio - Patrick Hunt, Stanford

  • Introduction to Near Eastern Art and Archaeology - Free Online Video - Dana D. DePietro, Margaret Larkin, UC Berkeley

  • Out of the Past - Free Online Video - David Webster and William T. Sanders, Penn State

 

Architecture Courses

 

Art & Art History Courses

 

Classics Courses

 

Demography Courses

 

Design Courses

 

Economics Courses

 

La suite ici.