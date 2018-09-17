1.300 cours en ligne des plus grandes universités du monde

Il est désormais possible de se former à la manière des grandes écoles sans quitter son bureau, et ce dans tous les domaines ou presque.

C’est le site OpenCulture qui publie cette liste de 1300 cours en ligne gratuits mis à disposition par les plus grandes et prestigieuses universités au monde telles Yale, Harvard, Oxford, le MIT, Stanford etc. Cette liste a été créée et référencées par le The Chronicle of Higher Education, The New York Times, l’AARP Bulletin, US News and World Report. Les cours, disponibles en anglais, prennent la forme de fichiers audio et vidéo, ils ont été classés par matière.

Archaeology Courses

Hannibal - Free iTunes Audio - Patrick Hunt, Stanford

Introduction to Near Eastern Art and Archaeology - Free Online Video - Dana D. DePietro, Margaret Larkin, UC Berkeley

Out of the Past - Free Online Video - David Webster and William T. Sanders, Penn State

Architecture Courses

Art & Art History Courses

Classics Courses

Demography Courses

Design Courses

Economics Courses

