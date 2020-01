Whitney Houston et Notorious B.I.G. entrent au panthéon du rock

The Notorious B.I.G. - Juicy (Official Music Video) - 16/01/2020 Official Music Video for The Notorious B.I.G. - "Juicy" Director: Sean "Puffy" Combs Subscribe to the channel http://bit.ly/TheNotoriousBIGYouTube From 'Ready To Die' (1994) Listen to the album here https://Rhino.lnk.to/readytodiestrm Follow The Notorious B.I.G. on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NotoriousBIG/ More Videos and Playlists Juicy ▶️ http://bit.ly/JuicyVideo Big Poppa ▶️ http://bit.ly/BigPoppaVideo Hypnotize ▶️ http://bit.ly/HypnotizeVideo Official Videography ▶️ http://bit.ly/BiggieVideography Stream more B.I.G. here https://Rhino.lnk.to/thenotoriousbigstrm The Notorious B.I.G. channel is the official YouTube home of The Notorious B.I.G. featuring his catalog of official music videos. The Notorious B.I.G. is widely recognized as one of the world’s most influential rappers and has sold more than 17 million albums in the U.S. alone. Before his murder in 1997, Christopher Wallace recorded two classic albums as The Notorious B.I.G. His debut Ready to Die arrived in 1994 and helped revitalize the East Coast rap scene with massive hits like “Big Poppa” and “Juicy.” Life After Death was released in March 1997 just weeks after he was shot and killed in Los Angeles. The record topped the U.S. album charts and featured the hits “Hypnotize” and “Mo Money Mo Problems.” It remains one of the few hip-hop albums to ever achieve Diamond certification from the RIAA.