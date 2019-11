"When I Lie", le nouveau clip posthume de Lil Peep

Lil Peep - When I Lie (Official Video) - 04/11/2019 GOTH ANGEL SINNER OUT NOW https://LilPeep.lnk.to/GothAngelSinner http://lilpeep.com DIRECTOR’S NOTES: PEEP AND I SHOT “WHEN I LIE” WHILE ON THE COME OVER WHEN YOU’RE SOBER TOUR. WE WERE IN HAMBURG , GERMANY GETTING READY TO DO A SHOW. IT WAS A SPUR OF THE MOMENT VIDEO. AS SOON AS SOMONE FROM THE VENUE LED US DOWN TO THE GREEN ROOM, PEEP AND I LOOKED AT EACH OTHER AND SAID WE HAVE TO SHOOT A VIDEO HERE. IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG TO DECIDE WHAT TRACK TO SHOOT AS HE HAD BEEN PLAYING “WHEN I LIE” ON REPEAT MOST OF THE JOURNEY THERE. WE DECIDED TO SHOOT A ONE TAKE VIDEO AS WE HAD SHOT “4 GOLD CHAINS” AS A ONE TAKE IN LONDON AND LOVED THE WAY IT CAME OUT. http://twitter.com/lilpeep http://instagram.com/lilpeep http://soundcloud.com/lil_peep http://facebook.com/lilpeepmusic Directed by Rayn & Peep Shot & Edited by Rayn @heavyrayn ///// All they do is try Woke up on a lonely day She can’t help but wonder why, yeah Punk star Many men have tried to save her but all they do is try (All they do is try) Woke up on a lonely day, she can’t help but wonder why? (But wonder why) I saw it on her face, she wanna make those fuckers cry (Those fuckers cry) She ends up in a better place and time when she get high Stick that needle in my eye, just lost my peace of mind (Peace of mind) I’m not evil by design, but I feel dead at times (Dead at times) Stick that needle in my eye, just lost my peace of mind (Peace of mind) Stick that needle in my eye She won’t come with me (Come with me) She ain’t gonna run with me (Run with me) Now I’m breaking down again (Now I'm breaking down again) Blue skies start turning grey, when I tell her that I’m fine (Her that I'm fine) Ash on the windowpane, can I kiss you on your spine? (Kiss you on your spine) I watched her walk away, but don’t tell me she ain’t mine (Tell me she ain't mine) She’s got this little blade and she cuts me when I lie (Cuts me when I lie) When I lie Cuts me when I lie When I lie, yeah Many men have tried to save her but all they do is try (All they do is try) Woke up on a lonely day, she can’t help but wonder why? (But wonder why) I saw it on her face, she wanna make those fuckers cry (Those fuckers cry) She ends up in a better place and time when she get high Stick that needle in my eye, just lost my peace of mind (Peace of mind) I’m not evil by design, but I feel dead at times (Dead at times) Stick that needle in my eye, just lost my peace of mind (Peace of mind) Stick that needle in my eye When I lie Cuts me when I lie When I lie Cuts me when I lie When I lie #LilPeep #WhenILie