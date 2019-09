Un nouveau single et un nouvel album pour les Pet Shop Boys

Pet Shop Boys (feat. Years & Years) - Dreamland (Official lyric video) - 12/09/2019 Pet Shop Boys have unveiled their brand new single ‘Dreamland’, featuring Years & Years. You can listen to the single here: https://petshopboys.lnk.to/DreamlandYD The single was written by Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant with Olly Alexander who also duets with Neil Tennant on the track. The song was written in London and produced by Stuart Price at Hansa Studios in Berlin and The Record Plant in Los Angeles. The single is the first new music by Pet Shop Boys since their acclaimed ‘Agenda’ EP, released in February, and the first piece of music to be released from their forthcoming new studio album. You can pre-order the album here: https://petshopboys.lnk.to/24012020YD The duo has also announced seven UK shows to open their first-ever greatest hits tour – Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live – in May/June 2020. Beginning on Thursday, May 28th at London’s O2, the tour will see PSB perform at arenas across the country, ending at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday June 6th . Full tour schedule below: Thursday May 28th – The O2, London Friday May 29th – Manchester Arena, Manchester Saturday May 30th – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham Tuesday June 2nd – BIC Arena, Bournemouth Wednesday June 3rd – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Friday June 5th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle Saturday June 6th – SSE Hydro, Glasgow Follow Pet Shop Boys: Website: https://www.petshopboys.co.uk Instagram: https://petshopboys.lnk.to/instagramID Facebook: https://petshopboys.lnk.to/facebookID Twitter: https://petshopboys.lnk.to/twitterID Spotify: https://petshopboys.lnk.to/spotifyID Apple Music - https://petshopboys.lnk.to/applemusicID