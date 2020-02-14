Un clip futuriste pour le titre "Give No Fxk" de Migos, Travis Scott et Young Thug

Migos, Young Thug, Travis Scott - Give No Fxk (Official Video) - 14/02/2020 The official music video for Migos, Young Thug, Travis Scott- "Give No Fxk" Stream/Download GNF: https://migos.lnk.to/GNF GNF Merch: https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/MigosGNFMerch #Migos #GiveNoFxk #GNF Follow Migos on socials: https://instagram.com/migos https://facebook.com/THEMigosAtl https://twitter.com/migos Shop Migos Merch: https://qualitycontrol.lnk.to/MigosGNFMerch [Intro] (Dj Durel) (Murda on the beat so it’s not nice) (Go) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) Out in public (public) And we rush it (rush it) Out in public (public) And we rush it (get right) I got too many diamonds on I look awesome (ice, get right) Yeah, after I hit that hoe she need a walker (smash, get right) I done shipped them problems off, now I’m bossin’ (woop, get right) Yeah, stack the money tall, back to ballin’ (takeoff, get right) Big boy rolls, swerve the lane, I be hoggin’ (big boy rolls) Lit four blunts of cookie monster its foggy (cookie whoa) I can park it stick be sparkin’ do no talkin’ (brrt) Watch me hit the target murk the carpet then depart it We don’t give two fucks (two fucks) Choppas hangin out the rolls royce truck (pop em) Go play with your kid cause I up (up) She broke so why would I cuff (cuff) (Hey) We rich lit, we bout to go up to space (lit) Go toilet I took me a rich shit, cause i have racks on my plate (racks) I make you go get the bag, baby we livin’ the dream (livin the dream) Gang not comin’ in last, top ranked in loyalty (top rank) This millionaire campaign thats what its supposed to be (campaign) Pray my soul to keep when I go to sleep (oh, Huncho) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) Out in public (public) And we rush it (rush it) Out in public (public) And we rush it (get right) I got too many diamonds on I look awesome (ice, get right) Yeah, after I hit that hoe she need a walker (smash, get right) I done shipped them problems off, now I’m bossin’ (woop, get right) Yeah, stack the money tall, back to ballin’ (get right) Said get it (yeah yeah yeah) Split it (yeah yeah) Drop top rolls (yeah yeah yeah, fed up) Machete (rrrt rrrt) No confetti (yeah yeah) Bitch too petty (whoa, bitch) Big machete (petty bitty) I got a dead it (woo) We don’t give no fuck (uh uh) We don’t give no fuck (no no) Give her a couple bucks Get a tummy tuck (whoa) Have ya tommied up (yeah) Twenty bills in my clothes (ay) I got a bulletproof truck, I got a Backwood?? stores of the runts, give no fuck We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) Out in public (public) And we rush it (rush it) Out in public (public) And we rush it (get right) I got too many diamonds on I look awesome (ice, get right) Yeah, after I hit that hoe she need a walker (smash, get right) I done shipped them problems off, now I’m bossin’ (woop, get right) Yeah, stack the money tall, back to ballin’ (yeah, get right) I done been round the whole globe And did a few laps And brought back a whole tide She done spent time in the hood And found nothing else is better than that side I done went set up the Jack, and made sure the pack And got it pushed past fine Stuck at the top of the chain, and top of her brain Can’t fall off it one time (yeah) All my diamonds say (ooo) How we live outrageous (alright) We don’t count the days We just count the payments (ooo) Let that Juvi play She start rejuvenating (juvi) Alive and meditate Everything we facing (ooo) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit) We don’t give no fuck (no) We don’t give no fuck (fuck shit, ooo) Out in public (public) And we rush it (rush it, ooo) Out in public (public) And we rush it (ooo, get right) I got too many diamonds on I look awesome (ice, get right) Yeah, after I hit that hoe she need a walker (smash, get right) I done shipped them problems off, now I’m bossin’ (woop, get right) Yeah, stack the money tall, back to ballin’ (yeah, get right) Give No Fxk (Official Video) Music video by Migos performing Give No Fxk. © 2020 Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. http://vevo.ly/yROjON