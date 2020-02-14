Un clip futuriste pour le titre "Give No Fxk" de Migos, Travis Scott et Young Thug

"Give No Fxk", le nouveau clip signé Migos, Young Thug et Travis Scott. - © Migos ATL / Youtube.com

Comme promis, Migos, la formation de Quavo, vient de dévoiler son tout nouveau single, "Give No Fxk", sur lequel sont conviés Travis Scott et Young Thug. C’est sur la scène de l’Astroworld Festival en 2019 que le fameux single avait fait son apparition. Un morceau que les fans peuvent désormais écouter à l’envi et qui vient de se doter d’un clip, dans lequel on peut voir les compères dans un entrepôt, filmés à 360°. On aperçoit également le même bolide apparu sur la pochette du morceau, que Quavo avait publiée sur son compte Instagram pour annoncer le fameux morceau.

Les trois membres de Migos ont dévoilé leur dernier album à six mains, "Culture II", en 2018. Depuis, chacun a publié en solo singles et albums. Pour ce qui est de l’actualité des deux autres artistes, Young Thug a sorti en 2019 "So Much Fun" et Travis Scott sera à l’affiche la prochaine édition de Coachella en avril, après la sortie de "Jackboys" en 2019.