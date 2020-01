"Toy", le nouveau single en trois versions de Chromatics

CHROMATICS "TOY" (Single) - 27/01/2020 Digital Download Available Here: https://italiansdoitbetter.com/product/chromatics-toy-single/ Produced & Mixed By Johnny Jewel Mastered By Mike Bozzi At Bernie Grundman Mastering Photography By Johnny Jewel Don’t Close My Eyes I Don’t Want To Dream Don’t Want To See Your Face In My Nightmares Don’t Close The Door I Don’t Want To Feel Don’t Want To Hear Your Voice In The Shadows So Tell Me What I Have To Do ‘Cause I Can’t Stop Thinking Of You Tell Me What I Have To Say ‘Cause I Can’t Go On Living This Way Don’t Close My Eyes I Don’t Want To Dream Don’t Want To See Your Face In The Mirror Don’t Close The Shade I Don’t Want To Stay Don’t Want To Feel Your Touch In The Shadows So Tell Me What I Have To Do ‘Cause I Can’t Stop Feeling So Blue Tell Me What I Have To Say ‘Cause I Can’t Go On Living This Way https://italiansdoitbetter.com/store/ https://www.instagram.com/chromatics/ https://www.discogs.com/seller/ITALIANSDOITBETTERCO/profile https://twitter.com/IDIB https://soundcloud.com/johnnyjewel