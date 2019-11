"This Is How (We Want You To Get High)", le titre posthume de George Michael dévoilé

George Michael - This Is How (We Want You To Get High) (Lyric Video) - 06/11/2019 Here is the lyric video for George Michael- This Is How (We Want You To Get High) OUT NOW Listen everywhere here: https://GeorgeMichael.lnk.to/ThisIsHowVD --------------------------------- This Is How (We Want You To Get High) provides the perfect finale to 'Last Christmas' ! A new movie inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham! -- Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding star in #LastChristmasMovie. Watch the trailer now. -- Facebook: http://unvrs.al/LastChristmasFB Twitter: http://unvrs.al/LastChristmasTW Instagram: http://unvrs.al/LastChristmas IG Site: http://unvrs.al/LastChristmasSite --------------------------------- Follow George Michael on socials: Official website - http://www.georgemichael.com Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/georgemichael/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/GeorgeMOfficial Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/georgemoffi… Follow on Spotify - http://smarturl.it/Greatest_Hits Listen on Apple Music - http://smarturl.it/GeorgeEssentials Listen on Amazon - http://smarturl.it/GeorgeLWP_Amazon --------------------------------- Lyrics So you raise another glass looking for a different space, I was leaning on the grass dreaming of a sunnier day, oh it never came, how could it have baby where the present meets the past it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen Your daddy was a drinker he just kept drinking til the shit he was thinking sounded true, Your mama was a thinker she just wasn’t thinking on the day that she looked at him and said I do, Cause I will always I will always I will always I will always try to get my shit together, I guess we always guess we always knew, that it would be stormy weather This is how we want you to get high the way that we showed you the way that we told you was decent This is how we want you to get high, this is how we want you to get by My daddy was a toker he just kept smoking til the jokes he could tell got very blue My mama was a joker if she was a hippy then I guess she was tripping on a high love you Cause I will always I will always I will always I will always try to get my shit together, I guess we always guess we always knew, that it would be stormy weather This is how we want you to get high the way that we showed you the way that we told you was decent This is how we want you to get high, this is how we want you to get by on your sorry lives Take another, take another I never picked a fight in my life or raised a hand to my wife or saw my children as things to bully, I never dropped a pill in a drink I know how low you can sink my heart my heart is better than that I never picked a fight in my life or raised a hand to my wife or saw my children as things to bully, I never dropped a pill in a drink I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that Looking for a different space, dreaming of a sunnier day, oh it never came how could it have baby where the present meets the past it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen, its hard to be more than we’ve seen. #GeorgeMichael #LastChristmas #ThisIsHow