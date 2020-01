The xx prépare de nouveaux morceaux

The xx - I Dare You (Official Music Video) - 03/01/2020 Official video for "I Dare You" from the album ‘I See You’ available now. Subscribe to The xx’s channel to stay up to date with all their latest videos. We are so happy to share our new video for 'I Dare You’. Our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts, where we wrote and recorded parts of our album ‘I See You’. This is the third video, our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to Calvin Klein and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching! xx The xx Made in collaboration with Raf Simons for Calvin Klein Directed by: Alasdair McLellan Featuring Millie Bobby Brown Ernesto Cervantes Paris Jackson Lulu Ashton Sanders and The xx Visit The xx store: http://xxe.ht/pohs Listen to The xx essentials on Spotify: http://xxe.ht/psslaitnesse Get “I Dare You” off the album 'I See You' here: Stream Spotify: http://xxe.ht/psuoyeesi Apple Music: http://xxe.ht/mauoyeesi Download iTunes: http://xxe.ht/tiuoyeesi Google Play: http://xxe.ht/pguoyeesi Amazon: http://xxe.ht/zmauoyeesi Follow The xx: Website: http://xxe.ht/ofni Facebook: http://xxe.ht/koobecaf Instagram: http://xxe.ht/margatsni Spotify: http://xxe.ht/yfitops Twitter: http://xxe.ht/rettiwt Subscribe to their YouTube channel: http://xxe.ht/ebircsbusty See The xx live: http://xxe.ht/ruot I’M IN LOVE WITH IT INTOXICATED I’M IN RAPTURE FROM THE INSIDE I CAN FEEL THAT YOU WANT TO WAY UP HIGH ON IT FEELING SUSPENDED I’M ENAMOURED WAY UP IN THE SKY I CAN SEE THAT YOU WANT TO I’VE BEEN A ROMANTIC FOR SO LONG ALL I’VE EVER HEARD ARE LOVE SONGS SINGING… OH OH OH, GO ON I DARE YOU OH OH OH, I DARE YOU I GET CHILLS HEARTS RATE MULTIPLIES I’M ON A DIFFERENT KIND OF HIGH A RUSH OF BLOOD IS NOT ENOUGH I NEED MY FEELINGS SET ON FIRE NOW I’M DEEP IN IT INFATUATED STRONG ATTRACTION SIDE BY SIDE AND I KNOW THAT YOU WANT TO I’VE BEEN A ROMANTIC FOR SO LONG ALL I’VE EVER HEARD ARE LOVE SONGS SINGING… OH OH OH, GO ON I DARE YOU OH OH OH, I DARE YOU I CAN HEAR IT NOW LIKE I HEARD IT THEN I CAN HEAR IT NOW LIKE I HEARD IT THEN I CAN HEAR IT NOW LIKE I HEARD IT THEN I CAN HEAR IT NOW LIKE I HEARD IT THEN SINGING… OH OH OH, GO ON I DARE YOU OH OH OH, I DARE YOU OH OH OH, GO ON I DARE YOU OH OH OH, I DARE YOU