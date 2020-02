The Weeknd annonce son nouvel album "After Hours"

The Weeknd - Heartless (Official Video) - 14/02/2020 Official music video for The Weeknd "Heartless" - available everywhere now: http://theweeknd.co/heartlessYD ►Subscribe to The Weeknd on YouTube: http://theweeknd.co/subscribeYD ►Follow The Weeknd: https://twitter.com/theweeknd https://www.facebook.com/theweeknd https://www.instagram.com/theweeknd https://www.theweeknd.com Director: Anton Tammi Producers: Alli Maxwell & Elizabeth Gross Executive Producer: Saskia Whinney Production Company: Somesuch Director of Photography: Erik Henriksson Steadicam: Niels Lindelien Gaffer: Sean Hogan Production Designer: Miranda Lorenz Art Director: Haley Appell Editor: Nick Rondeau @ Work Editorial VFX: Mathematic Addt'l VFX: JAM VFX Colorist: Nicke Jacobsson 3D: Oscar Böckerman Titles and Graphic Design: Aleksi Tammi Post Producer: Nat Vrandich Key Grip: Robert Exner Production Supervisor: Danielle Billman ►"Heartless" Lyrics: Never need a bitch, I’m what a bitch needs Trying to find the one that can fix me I’ve been dodging death in the six speed Amphetamine got my stummy feeling sickly Yeah, I want it all now I’ve been running through the pussy, need a dog pound Hundred models getting faded in the compound Trying to love me but they never get a pulse down Cause I’m heartless and I’m back to my ways cause I’m heartless All this money and this pain got me heartless Low life for life cause I’m heartless Said I’m heartless Trying to be a better man but I’m heartless Never be a wedding plan for the heartless Low life for life cause I’m heartless Said I’m heartless So much pussy it be falling out the pocket Metro Boomin turn this hoe into a moshpit Tesla pill got me flying like a cockpit Yeah, I got her watching Call me up turn that pussy to a faucet Duffel bags full of drugs and rocket Stix drunk but he never miss a target Photoshoots I’m a star now I’m talking Time, Rolling Stone and Bazaar now Sellin dreams to these girls with their guard down Seven years I’ve been swimming with the sharks now Cause I’m heartless and I’m back to my ways cause I’m heartless All this money and this pain got me heartless Low life for life cause I’m heartless Said I’m heartless Trying to be a better man but I’m heartless Never be a wedding plan for the heartless Low life for life cause I’m heartless I lost my heart and my mind I try to always do right I thought I lost you this time You just came back in my life You never gave up on me I’ll never know what you see I don’t do well when alone You hear it clear in my tone Cause I’m heartless and I’m back to my ways cause I’m heartless All this money and this pain got me heartless Low life for life cause I’m heartless Said I’m heartless Trying to be a better man but I’m heartless Never be a wedding plan for the heartless Low life for life cause I’m heartless #TheWeeknd #Heartless