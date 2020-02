The Strokes partage le nouveau single "Bad Decisions"

The Strokes - Bad Decisions (Official Video) - 20/02/2020 The Strokes ‘The New Abnormal’ Available 4.10.20 Pre-Order Now: https://smarturl.it/TheNewAbnormal?iqID=yt Click to listen to The Strokes on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StrokesRepSpot?IQid=yt More from The Strokes At The Door: https://smarturl.it/TSATDx/youtube Last Nite: https://youtu.be/TOypSnKFHrE Reptilia: https://youtu.be/b8-tXG8KrWs You Only Live Once: https://youtu.be/pT68FS3YbQ4 Someday: https://youtu.be/knU9gRUWCno Follow The Strokes Website: http://www.thestrokes.com/us/home Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thestrokes Twitter: https://twitter.com/thestrokes Subscribe to The Strokes on YouTube: http://smarturl.it/StrokesSub?IQid=ATD --------- Lyrics: Dropped down the lights, I’m sitting with you Moscow 1972 Always singing in my sleep I will leave it in my dreams Oh making bad decisions… oh making bad decisions… Oh making bad decisions for you… Oh making bad decisions… uh oh making bad decisions… Making bad decisions for you… Pick up your gun Put up your gloves Save us from harm Safe or alone Oh baby, I hang on everything you say, I wanna write down every word --------- Credits: DIRECTOR - Andrew Donoho PRODUCER / EP - Ian Blair PRODUCTION CO - Invisible Inc COMMISSIONERS: Lagan Sebert and Sabrina Rivera DIRECTOR of PHOTOGRAPHY - Todd Banhazl PRODUCTION DESIGNER - Morgan Gillio WARDROBE STYLIST - Ken Law EDITOR / VFX - Andrew Donoho DEEPFAKE ARTIST - Paul @ The Fakening COLORIST - Walter Volpatto @ EFILM #TheStrokes #BadDecisions #TheNewAbnormal