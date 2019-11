Taylor Swift dévoile "Beautiful Ghost", titre issu de la bande originale de "Cats"

Taylor Swift - Lover Remix Feat. Shawn Mendes (Lyric Video) - 18/11/2019 Official audio for the Lover REMIX performed by Taylor Swift and featuring Shawn Mendes. Get the song here: https://taylor.lnk.to/Lover-SMsu. Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu ►Subscribe to Taylor Swift on YouTube: https://ts.lnk.to/subscribe ►Exclusive Merch: https://store.taylorswift.com ►Follow Taylor Swift online: Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylorswift Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/taylorswift Tumblr: http://taylorswift.tumblr.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylorswift13 Website: http://www.taylorswift.com ►Follow Taylor Nation online: Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylornation Tumblr: http://taylornation.tumblr.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylornation13 ►Follow Shawn Mendes online: Twitter: https://twitter.com/shawnmendes Instagram: https://instagram.com/shawnmendes Facebook: https://facebook.com/ShawnMendesOfficial Website: https://www.shawnmendesofficial.com ►Official Lover REMIX feat. Shawn Mendes Lyrics: We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘Til January This is our place, we make the rules And there’s a dazzling haze A mysterious way about you, dear Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years? Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close? Forever and ever Take me out And take me home You’re my, my, my, my... Lover We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby Pictures of when we were young Would hang on the wall We would sit on the stoop I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re eighty See I finally got you now, honey I won’t let you fall Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close? Forever and ever Take me out And take me home You’re my, my, my, my... Lover Ladies and gentlemen Will you please stand With every guitar string scar on my hand I take this magnetic force of a man To be my lover Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth The girl in my story, has always been you I’d go down with the Titanic, it’s true For you… Lover And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes For me And at every table, I’ll save you a seat Lover… Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close? Forever and ever Take me out And take me home You’re my, my, my, my... Oh you’re my, my, my, my... Darling you’re my, my, my, my... Lover #TaylorSwift #ShawnMendes #LoverRemix © 2019 Taylor Swift