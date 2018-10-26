"Sylvia Plath", le tout prochain single de Lana Del Rey

La chanteuse américaine a dévoilé un court extrait de son prochain titre "Sylvia Plath" sur Instagram et en a partagé les paroles sur Twitter.
Tout laisse penser que ce nouveau morceau serait à retrouver sur le prochain disque de la musicienne "Norman Fucking Rockwell", attendu pour l'année prochaine, précise Pitchfork. Précédemment, l'artiste a dévoilé les morceaux "Mariners Apartment Complex" et "Venice Bitch".
Le dernier album de Lana Del Rey "Lust for Life" est sorti en juillet 2017.
I was reading Slim Aarons— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) 25 octobre 2018
and I got to thinking that I thought maybe I'd get less stressed if I was tested less
like all of these debutantes-
smiling for miles
in pink dresses and high heels
on white yachts.
But I'm not
baby
I'm not
that