"Sylvia Plath", le tout prochain single de Lana Del Rey

La chanteuse américaine a dévoilé un court extrait de son prochain titre "Sylvia Plath" sur Instagram et en a partagé les paroles sur Twitter.

Tout laisse penser que ce nouveau morceau serait à retrouver sur le prochain disque de la musicienne "Norman Fucking Rockwell", attendu pour l'année prochaine, précise Pitchfork. Précédemment, l'artiste a dévoilé les morceaux "Mariners Apartment Complex" et "Venice Bitch".

Le dernier album de Lana Del Rey "Lust for Life" est sorti en juillet 2017.

I was reading Slim Aarons

and I got to thinking that I thought maybe I'd get less stressed if I was tested less

like all of these debutantes-

smiling for miles

in pink dresses and high heels

on white yachts.

But I'm not

baby

I'm not

that