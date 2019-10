St. Vincent annonce le remix de son album "Masseduction"

St. Vincent - New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Remix) - 24/10/2019 The New York Vocal Mix is taken from Nina Kraviz Presents MASSEDUCTION Rewired, out 13th December on Loma Vista. Curated by Nina, it's an eclectic remix package of St. Vincent's Grammy award winning album MASSEDUCTION. From frantic IDM and manic footwork to glistening house and meditative dubstep (via just about everything in between) selections built from an inspired portfolio of abundant talent. At times fragmented, at others familiar, it takes the spirit of MASSEDUCTION and runs with it in every way possible. Check my latest music and interviews via https://linktr.ee/ninakraviz See the latest releases on трип and Galaxiid https://triprecords.bandcamp.com/ #ninakraviz #stvincent #masseductionrewired