Slipknot organisera son festival Knotfest sur un paquebot de croisière en 2020

Slipknot - Unsainted [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - 19/11/2019 Subscribe: https://knot1.co/subscribe Directed by M. Shawn Crahan Get "Unsainted" : http://slipknot1.lnk.to/wanyk Site: http://slipknot1.com iTunes: http://itunes.com/slipknot Facebook: http://facebook.com/slipknot Twitter: http://twitter.com/slipknot Instagram: http://instagram.com/slipknot Tumblr: http://slipknot.tumblr.com Lyrics: Oh, I’ll never kill myself to save my soul/I was gone but how was I to know? I didn’t come this far to sink so low/I’m finally holding on to letting go I’m just weathering a rough patch… another villain with an itch to scratch Denial is the darkest when you live in a hole Why does the Hell make you feel so cold? Make a move and you pay for it/Pick a Lord and you pray to it You’re so demanding when you want the truth, but your stories don’t read for me Oh, I’ll never kill myself to save my soul/I was gone but how was I to know? I didn’t come this far to sink so low/I’m finally holding on to letting go Indecision Overload/Keep a buckle on the Devil and your eyes on the road Reaching out for the hand of God, but did you Think- You’d- Shake- Your- Own? This Killing Field is all grown over- the Motherfucker wants it wild Go sew your oats in alphabetical order/the Anti-Antagonist is back- in- style MYOPIC/Cannot See Straight/DYSTOPIC/One Sin Too Late You got to lie if you want to believe, but your Bibles don’t work on me Oh, I’ll never kill myself to save my soul/I was gone but how was I to know? I didn’t come this far to sink so low/I’m finally holding on to letting… GO Did you think you could win? And fill me in? Did you think you could do it again? I’m not your sin I was all that you wanted and more- but you didn’t want me I was more than you thought I could be So I’m setting you free- I’m setting you free You’ve Killed The Saint In Me How Dare You Martyr Me You’ve Killed The Saint In Me Oh, I’ll never kill myself to save my soul/I was gone but how was I to know? I didn’t come this far to sink so low/I’m finally holding on to letting go You’ve Killed The Saint In Me/How Dare You Martyr Me You’ve Killed The Saint In Me/How Dare You Martyr Me