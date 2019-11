"She Knows" le nouveau single signé Graham Coxon

Graham Coxon - She Knows (From 'The End of The F***ing World 2') - 07/11/2019

'She Knows' - taken from the The End Of The F***ing World 2 - Original Songs and Score by Graham Coxon out 8th November 2019. Listen to She Knows: http://ada.lnk.to/gcsheknows Written and performed by Graham Coxon Mixed by Sam Okell Mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, London Original artwork by Charles Forsman Follow Graham Coxon: http://twitter.com/grahamcoxon http://facebook.com/grahamcoxonofficial http://grahamcoxon.co.uk http://shop.blur.co.uk/uk/graham-coxon.html