Selena Gomez publie un autre single : "Look At Her Now"

Après le single mélancolique et le clip en noir et blanc de "Lose You to Love Me", publié le 22 octobre dernier, la popstar Selena Gomez revient déjà avec une vidéo chorégraphiée tout en couleurs, illustrant le single "Look At Her Now". Et c'est de nouveau Sophie Muller qui officie à la réalisation, en s'aidant, cette fois encore, d'un iPhone 11. La musicienne a précisé que le morceau "Look At Her Now" venait compléter le message d'amour propre évoqué dans "Lose You to Love Me".
Les deux titres seront très certainement dans le prochain et troisième disque de Selena Gomez, qui sortira quatre ans après son dernier opus "Revival".
Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now (Official Video) - 24/10/2019 Get ‘Look At Her Now,' out now: http://smarturl.it/LookAtHerNow Get ‘Lose You To Love Me’: http://smarturl.it/LoseYouToLoveMe Listen On @applemusic #shotoniphone Directed by Sophie Muller Follow Selena: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd LYRICS They fell in love one summer A little too wild for each other shiny till it wasn’t Feels good till it doesn’t It was her first real lover His too till he had another Oh god when she found out Trust levels went way down Of course she was sad But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet Took a few years to soak up the tears But look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now Fast nights that got him That new life was his problem Not saying she was perfect Still regrets that moment Like that night Wasn’t wrong, wasn’t right What a thing to be human Made her more of woman Of course she was sad But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet Took a few years to soak up the tears But look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now She knows she’ll find love only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love Uhh She knows she’ll find love Only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love On the up from the way down Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm Look at her now Ohhhhh She knows she’ll find love Only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love Look at her now yeah She knows she’ll find love (She knows she will) Only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love Wow Look at her now. Music video by Selena Gomez performing Look At Her Now. © 2019 Interscope Records
Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me (Official Video) - 24/10/2019 Get 'Lose You To Love Me,' out now: http://smarturl.it/LoseYouToLoveMe Listen On @applemusic #shotoniphone Directed by Sophie Muller Follow Selena: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd LYRICS You promised the world and I fell for it I put you first and you adored it You set fires to my forest And you let it burn Sang off key in my chorus Cause it wasn’t yours I saw the signs and I ignored it Rose colored glasses all distorted You set fire to my purpose And I let it burn You got off on the hurtin’ When it wasn’t yours We’d always go into it blindly I needed to lose you to find me This dancing was killing me softly I needed to hate you to love me To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah I needed to lose you to love me To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah I needed to lose you to love me I gave my all and they all know it You tore me down and now it’s showing In two months you replaced us Like it was easy Made me think I deserved it In the thick of healing We’d always go into it blindly I needed to lose you to find me This dancing was killing me softly I needed to hate you to love me To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah I needed to lose you to love me To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah I needed to lose you to love me You promised the world and I fell for it I put you first and you adored it You set fires to my forest And you let it burn Sang off key in my chorus- To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah I needed to hate you to love me To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah I needed to lose you to love me To love love yeah To love love yeah To love yeah And now the chapter is closed and done And now it’s goodbye It’s goodbye for us Music video by Selena Gomez performing Lose You To Love Me. © 2019 Interscope Records