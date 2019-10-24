Selena Gomez publie un autre single : "Look At Her Now"

Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now (Official Video) - 24/10/2019 Get ‘Look At Her Now,' out now: http://smarturl.it/LookAtHerNow Get ‘Lose You To Love Me’: http://smarturl.it/LoseYouToLoveMe Listen On @applemusic #shotoniphone Directed by Sophie Muller Follow Selena: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd LYRICS They fell in love one summer A little too wild for each other shiny till it wasn’t Feels good till it doesn’t It was her first real lover His too till he had another Oh god when she found out Trust levels went way down Of course she was sad But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet Took a few years to soak up the tears But look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now Fast nights that got him That new life was his problem Not saying she was perfect Still regrets that moment Like that night Wasn’t wrong, wasn’t right What a thing to be human Made her more of woman Of course she was sad But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet Took a few years to soak up the tears But look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now Mmm mmm mmm Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm mmm Wow Look at her now She knows she’ll find love only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love Uhh She knows she’ll find love Only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love On the up from the way down Look at her now Watch her go Mmm mmm Look at her now Ohhhhh She knows she’ll find love Only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love Look at her now yeah She knows she’ll find love (She knows she will) Only if she wants it She knows she’ll find love Wow Look at her now. Music video by Selena Gomez performing Look At Her Now. © 2019 Interscope Records