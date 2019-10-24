Selena Gomez publie un autre single : "Look At Her Now"

Selena Gomez dans son nouveau clip "Look At Her Now".
Selena Gomez dans son nouveau clip "Look At Her Now". - © Selena Gomez / Youtube.com

Après le single mélancolique et le clip en noir et blanc de "Lose You to Love Me", publié le 22 octobre dernier, la popstar Selena Gomez revient déjà avec une vidéo chorégraphiée tout en couleurs, illustrant le single "Look At Her Now". Et c'est de nouveau Sophie Muller qui officie à la réalisation, en s'aidant, cette fois encore, d'un iPhone 11. La musicienne a précisé que le morceau "Look At Her Now" venait compléter le message d'amour propre évoqué dans "Lose You to Love Me".

Les deux titres seront très certainement dans le prochain et troisième disque de Selena Gomez, qui sortira quatre ans après son dernier opus "Revival".