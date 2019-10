Rufus Wainwright signe son retour avec "Trouble in Paradise"

Trouble in Paradise (Official Audio Visualizer) - 28/10/2019 Written by Rufus Wainwright Produced by Mitchell Froom, David Boucher Mixed by David Boucher Mastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering Photography by Richmond Lam Lead and background vocals - Rufus Wainwright Guitar - Blake Mills Piano - Randy Kerber Drums - Matt Chamberlain Mandolin - George Deoring Pedal Steel - Greg Leisz Bass - David Piltch Keyboards - Mitchell Froom Clarinets, Saxes - Dan Higgins Violins, violas - Rob Moose Cellos - Gabriel Cabezas String Arrangement - Rob Moose Woodwind arrangement - Mitchell Froom. All vocal arrangements by Rufus Wainwright Lyrics I was going round from the town to the country Then going back round From the country back to the town I was making rounds from the back to my forehead Then going back round From the front to the back of my crown There’s always trouble in paradise Don’t matter if your drinks are neat or on ice There’s always trouble in paradise Don’t matter if you’re good or bad or mean or awfully nice. You see me here in my dress all in order You see me there, my hair A solid steel bob. But all you see is in fact just the armor Don’t see me laughing with joy and the occasional sob. There’s always trouble in paradise Don’t matter if your drinks are neat or on ice There’s always trouble in paradise Don’t matter if you’re good or bad or mean or awfully nice. And when I’m gone you’re gonna miss me so! But not for long because I taught you what’s de trops But there’s always trouble in paradise And I bet I’ll be there because you know in fact I’m actually rather nice. Follow Rufus Wainwright Facebook: http://smarturl.it/RufusWainwright_FB Instagram: http://smarturl.it/RufusWainwright_IG SoundCloud: http://smarturl.it/RufusWainwright_SC Twitter: http://smarturl.it/RufusWainwright_TW Website: http://www.rufuswainwright.com Rufus Wainwright On Tour: http://rufuswainwright.com/tour