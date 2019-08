Plagié par Katy Perry selon la justice, un rappeur dédommagé à hauteur de 2,7 millions de dollars

Katy Perry - Dark Horse (Official) ft. Juicy J - 02/08/2019 Get "Dark Horse" from Katy Perry's 'PRISM': http://katy.to/PRISM Katy Perry Complete Collection on Spotify: http://katy.to/SpotifyCompleteYD Katy Perry Essentials on Apple Music: http://katy.to/AMEssentialsYD Watch your favorite Katy videos on YouTube: http://katy.to/MusicVideosYD Follow Katy Perry: Website: http://katy.to/WebsiteYD Instagram: http://katy.to/InstagramYD Twitter: http://katy.to/TwitterYD Facebook: http://katy.to/FacebookYD Directed by Matthew Cullen & Produced by Dawn Rose, Danny Lockwood, Javier Jimenez, and Derek Johnson Lyrics: I knew you were You were gonna come to me And here you are But you better choose carefully ‘Cause I am capable of anything Of anything and everything Make me your Aphrodite Make me your one and only But don’t make me your enemy Your enemy, your enemy (Pre-Chorus) So you wanna play with magic Boy, you should know what you’re fallin’ for Baby, do you dare to do this ‘Cause I’m coming atcha like a dark horse (Chorus) Are you ready for, ready for A perfect storm, perfect storm ‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine There’s no going back Mark my words This love will make you levitate Like a bird Like a bird without a cage But down to earth If you choose to walk away Don’t walk away It’s in the palm of your hand now, baby It’s a yes or a no, no maybe So just be sure Before you give it all to me All to me Give it all to me (Pre-Chorus) So you wanna play with magic Boy, you should know what you’re fallin’ for Baby, do you dare to do this ‘Cause I’m coming atcha like a dark horse (Chorus) Are you ready for, ready for A perfect storm, perfect storm ‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine There’s no going back (Juicy J) She’s a beast I call her Karma She’ll eat your heart out Like Jeffrey Dahmer Be careful Try not to lead her on Shorty heart is on steroids ‘Cause her love is so strong You may fall in love when you meet her If you get the chance, you better keep her She’s sweet as pie, but if you break her heart She’ll turn cold as a freezer That fairy tale ending with a knight in shining armor She can be my Sleeping Beauty I’m gon’ put her in a coma Now I think I love her Shorty so bad, sprung and I don’t care She ride me like a roller coaster Turned the bedroom into a fair Her love is like a drug I was tryna hit it and quit it But lil’ mama so dope I messed around and got addicted (Pre-Chorus) So you wanna play with magic Boy, you should know what you’re fallin’ for Baby, do you dare to do this ‘Cause I’m coming atcha like a dark horse (Chorus) Are you ready for, ready for A perfect storm, perfect storm ‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine There’s no going back Music video by Katy Perry performing Dark Horse. (C) 2014 Capitol Records, LLC