Pitbull et Blake Shelton dévoilent le clip de leur collaboration "Get Ready"

Pitbull a recruté la superstar de la country Blake Shelton pour son nouveau titre "Get Ready".
Pitbull a recruté la superstar de la country, Blake Shelton, pour son nouveau titre, qui figurera sur l’album "Libertad 548". Le single entraînant comporte notamment un sample de "Black Betty", un classique des années 30 popularisé par le groupe américain Ram Jam en 1977. Dans une vidéo des coulisses du clip, Mr. Worldwide se confie sur sa collaboration avec Shelton. "Pour moi, c’est exactement comme la collaboration de Run-DMC et d’Aerosmith sur 'Walk This Way'", déclare le chanteur, ajoutant que c’était un honneur pour lui.

Ce n’est pas la première fois que Pitbull s’aventure en terrain country. Il a notamment déjà ajouté sa touche Miami à la chanson de Keith Urban, "Sun Don’t Let Me Down", extrait de l’album "Ripcord" (2016). Alors qu’il est récemment apparu sur la scène de la NFL Tailgate Tropicale Party du Super Bowl, Pitbull a dévoilé son 11e album, "Libertad 548" en septembre 2019. Daddy Yankee, Lil Jon, Becky G et Ne-Yo y ont participé.

De son côté, Shelton a chanté le très romantique "Nothing But You" en duo avec Gwen Stefani aux Grammy awards :

La superstar de la country a récemment repris son rôle de coach dans la 18e saison de la version américaine de "The Voice" sur NBC. Il entamera ensuite la tournée "Friends and Heroes" en 2020.