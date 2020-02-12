Pitbull et Blake Shelton dévoilent le clip de leur collaboration "Get Ready"

Pitbull - Get Ready ft. Blake Shelton - 12/02/2020 Pitbull ft. Blake Shelton Get Ready (Official Video) Lyrics: You get on that horse, you better ride Pa’arriba We’re here for a long time (Blake Shelton) We’re here for a good time Pa’ Abajo We’re here for a long time (it’s cowboy Casanova) We’re here for a good time Pa’ Centro We’re here for a long time We’re here for a good time Pa’ Dentro If you’re here for a good time put your hands up Now say it eeeyyyyoooooo Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Bam-ba-lam Get ready to ride Bam-ba-lam Get ready worldwide Wildin’ out, fill my cup to the tip Ridin’ out to Atlantic City Hardrock, yeah we opened it 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win Got ‘em, that boy so solid That’s what happens when you come from the bottom 305 Paradise City, where the girls got big ol’ booties and so pretty Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that) Work that thang (work that, work that) Drop that thang (drop that, drop that) Put your hands up Now say it Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Bam-ba-lam Get ready to ride Bam-ba-lam Get ready worldwide Eeeeeeyyoooooooo ilov305 on the strip Go ahead girl, get loose get lit Go ahead girl, get it in get it in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win Got ‘em, that boy so solid That’s what happens when you come from the bottom 305 Magic City, where the girls got big ol’ booties and so pretty Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that) Work that thang (work that, work that) Drop that thang (drop that, drop that) Put your hands up Now say it Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Bam-ba-lam Get ready to ride Bam-ba-lam Break it down If you want a good time If you want a good time Let me hear you say hey (Everybody say hey) If you want a good time If you want a good time Let me hear you say hey (Everybody say hey) If you want a good time If you want a good time Let me hear you say hey (Everybody say hey) If you want a good time If you want a good time Get ‘em up, get ‘em up, get ‘em up Put your hands up Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam) Get ready to ride Oye Blake, let’s take them around the world Get your Milan, Bam-ba-lam Miami, LA, New York, Dubai Dubai, Japan, Bam-ba-lam ATL, Nashville, to the Chi Eastside, westside, Bam-ba-lam I tell the truth, even when I lie Subscribe: http://bitly.com/Pibull_YouTube Listen on your favorite streaming platform: http://ffm.to/Libertad548 Listen to “Get Ready”: https://ffm.to/PitbullGetReady Follow Pitbull: Instagram: https://geni.us/Pitbull_Instagram Facebook: http://bitly.com/Pitbull_Facebook Twitter: http://bitly.com/Pitbull_Twitter #Pitbull #Libertad548 #GetReady