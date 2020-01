Ozzy Osbourne dévoile son duo avec Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man (Audio) ft. Elton John - 10/01/2020 Listen to Ozzy: https://OzzyOsbourne.lnk.to/listenYD Subscribe to the official Ozzy Osbourne YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/OzzyYTSubscribe LYRICS: I was unprepared for fame Then everybody knew my name No more lonely nights it’s all for you I have traveled many miles I’ve seen tears and I’ve seen smiles Just remember that it’s all for you Don’t forget me as the colors fade When the lights go down it’s just an empty stage Ok Yes I’ve been a bad guy Been higher than the blue sky And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man I made momma cry Don’t know why I’m still alive Yes the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man Many times I lost control They tried to kill my rock n roll Just remember I’m still here for you I don’t wanna say goodbye When I do you’ll be alright After all I did it all for you Don’t forget me as the colors fade When the lights go down it’s just an empty stage Ok Yes I’ve been a bad guy Been higher than the blue sky And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man I made momma cry Don’t know why I’m still alive Yes the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man Yes I’ve been a bad guy Been higher than the blue sky And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man I made momma cry Don’t know why I’m still alive Yes the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man Follow Ozzy Osbourne: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ozzyosbourne Instagram: https://www.twitter.com/ozzyosbourne Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ozzyosbourne Website: https://www.ozzy.com Spotify: http://bit.ly/ozzyosbournespotify YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ozzyosbourne #OzzyOsbourne #OrdinaryMan #OfficialAudio