"Only the Young", un nouveau single de Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sera au cœur d'un documentaire diffusé sur Netflix à la fin du mois.
Taylor Swift sera au cœur d'un documentaire diffusé sur Netflix à la fin du mois. - © Theo Wargo - AFP

L’interprète de "Bad Blood" vient de dévoiler un nouveau single, baptisé "Only the Young", a annoncé Variety. Celui-ci sera à retrouver sur la bande originale de "Miss Americana", un documentaire portant sur la musicienne, présenté lors de la prochaine édition du festival de Sundance. Le morceau est interprété pendant le générique.

Le film, accessible à partir du 31 janvier prochain, documente le processus créatif qui se trouve derrière ce morceau. La jeune femme se serait inspirée des élections américaines de 2018 pour réaliser cette chanson enregistrée en même temps que l’opus "Lover", ajoute Variety. La chanteuse doit recevoir un Vanguard Award le 16 avril prochain, lors des GLAAD Media Awards à Los Angeles. Elle sera aussi à l’affiche du festival de Glastonbury en juin.

Son dernier album "Lover" est sorti en août dernier. Taylor Swift ne sera pas la seule musicienne à faire parler d’elle lors de cette prochaine édition du festival de Sundance. En effet, St. Vincent présentera "The Nowhere Inn". Il sera aussi question d’un documentaire sur The Go-Go’s. Le festival de Sundance se tiendra du 23 janvier au 2 février prochain dans l’Utah aux États-Unis.