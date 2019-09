Nouveau clip d'Alicia Keys avec Zoe Saldana et Michael B. Jordan

Alicia Keys - Show Me Love (Visual Sonic Experience) ft. Miguel - 19/09/2019 “Show Me Love” is a Visual Sonic Installation by Alicia Keys. Get it here: https://smarturl.it/xSML Subscribe to Alicia Keys on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aliciakeys Follow Alicia Keys Online Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliciakeys/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aliciakeys/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/aliciakeys Website:https://aliciakeys.com/ Director: Cara Stricker Producer: Mahlin Diamond Ex.Producer: Nina Soriano Production Company: Anonymous Content Official “Show Me Love” Lyrics: Chorus: Show me love Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend Show me love I eat up the seconds times and reasons For your love This is not the season for nobody else but us I always get wrapped up in you baby I’m In love We gonna get this lovin’ Like we never done it Baby I’m In love Go ahead Show me love Like we never done it Ohh I got you running Every time I give you some Show me love Love Show me love Love Show me love like You see red lights You crashed in it like A deer inside of headlights Yeah I show you love like It was passionate I just wanna bask in it Winning like a championship You gonna show me love like Like you tried it And denied it But you still let me apply it Like I made you put your ties in Show me love Even when you don’t got time to I’ll be there to find you I’ll remind you Chorus: Show me love Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend Show me love I eat up the seconds times and reasons For your love This is not the season for nobody else but us I always get wrapped up in you baby I’m In love We gonna get this lovin’ Like we never done it Baby I’m in love Go ahead Show me love Like we never done it Ohh I got you running Every time I give you some Show me love Love Show me love Love You know what it is You know what it is Baby You know what it is You know what it is You gon’ show me what it means to love You gon’ show me what it means to love Chorus: Show me love Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend Show me love I eat up the seconds times and reasons For your love This is not the season for nobody else but us I always get wrapped up in you baby I’m In love We gonna get this lovin’ Like we never done it Baby I’m In love Go ahead Show me love Like we never done it Yeah I got you running Every time I give you some #AliciaKeys #ShowMeLove #Miguel