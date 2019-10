Missy Elliott dévoile le clip de son single "DripDemeanor"

Missy Elliott - DripDemeanor feat. Sum1 [Official Music Video] - 21/10/2019 ICONOLOGY out now: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/ICONOLOGY #THROWITBACK #DRIPDEMEANOR #ICONOLOGY Check out the Missy Elliott Official Music Videos Playlist! https://missyelliott.lnk.to/OfficialVideos Subscribe to Missy’s channel for all the best and latest official music videos, official audio, albums, and more! https://missyelliott.lnk.to/YouTube Listen to Missy! Youtube: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/YouTube Spotify: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/DSPs/spotify Apple: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/DSPs/applemusic SoundCloud: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/DSPs/soundcloud Connect With Missy! Website: http://www.missy-elliott.com/ Instagram: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/Instagram Twitter: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/Twitter Facebook: https://missyelliott.lnk.to/Facebook The official YouTube channel of Missy Elliott! A groundbreaking singer, rapper, producer and songwriter, Missy Elliott is a hip-hop and cultural icon with hits like "Work It", "Lose Control (feat. Ciara & Fatman Scoop)", "Get Ur Freak On", "WTF (Where They From) (feat. Pharrell Williams)" and "I'm Better (feat. Lamb)", among countless others. Her legendary body of work includes visionary albums such as Supa Dupa Fly, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction and The Cookbook, and revolutionary music videos like "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)", "She's A Bitch", and "Gossip Folks", that redefined the intersection between music, fashion, choreography and visual arts. Ever fresh and innovative, Missy continues to push the boundaries of music and video, cementing her well-deserved place in rap and R&B supremacy today and for years to come. #MissyElliott #Atlantic #AtlanticRecords #ThrowItBack #DripDemeanor