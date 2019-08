Maya Hawke partage le clip de son nouveau single "To Love A Boy"

Maya Hawke - © Image Courtesy of Maya Hawke and YouTub

Maya Hawke - To Love a Boy - 21/08/2019 Published on Aug 16, 2019 Featuring: Maya Hawke, Noah Deats, Fred Hechinger Director: Tess Lafia TO LOVE A BOY Lyrics by Maya Hawke Music by Jesse Harris Maya Hawke: vocals Jesse Harris: acoustic guitar, casio CJ Camerieri: horns and horn arrangement Benjamin Lazar Davis: bass, piano Jeremy Gustin: drums Produced by Jesse Harris Recorded by Pat Dillett and Ryan Kelly Mixed by Tom Schick