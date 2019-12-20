Mariah Carey dévoile un nouveau clip pour "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition) - 20/12/2019 Mariah Carey's official video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)” Listen to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” - https://mariahcarey.lnk.to/AIWFCIY Listen to “Merry Christmas” - https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/MerryChristmas25 Buy “Merry Christmas” - https://mariahcarey.lnk.to/MerryChristmas25/artiststore Listen to Mariah and other Christmas hits: https://mariahcarey.lnk.to/MerryChristmas25 Mariah Carey, The Queen of Christmas is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album this year by releasing a 2-CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition for fans available now. The new deluxe edition includes the original album, plus a bonus disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah’s 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy and additional seasonal tracks. About the "Merry Christmas" the album: Merry Christmas is the first Christmas album, and the fourth studio album, by Mariah Carey. The album features cover versions of popular Christmas tunes and original material. Carey worked with Walter Afanasieff, with whom she wrote all of the original tracks, as well as producing Carey's interpretations of the covered material. The album contains a contemporary holiday theme, and featured "authentic, gospel flavored background vocals". Three singles were released from the album, of which All I Want for Christmas Is You went on to become one of the best-selling singles of all time. Follow Mariah Carey: Facebook: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followFI Instagram: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followII Twitter: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followTI Website: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followSI YouTube: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/subscribeYD Lyrics: I don't want a lot for Christmas There is just one thing I need I don't care about the presents Underneath the Christmas tree I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true All I want for Christmas is you, yeah. I don't want a lot for Christmas There is just one thing I need And I don't care about the presents Underneath the Christmas tree I don't need to hang my stocking There upon the fireplace Santa Claus won't make me happy With a toy on Christmas Day I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true All I want for Christmas is you You, baby Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas I won't even wish for snow And I'm just gonna keep on waiting Underneath the mistletoe #MariahCarey #AllIWantForChristmas #MakeMyWishComeTrue #MerryChristmas