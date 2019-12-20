Mariah Carey dévoile un nouveau clip pour "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey dans son nouveau clip de "All I Want for Christmas Is You"
Mariah Carey dans son nouveau clip de "All I Want for Christmas Is You" - © Courtesy of Google / Mariah Carey

Finies les roulades dans la poudreuse ! La diva américaine Mariah Carey offre à ses fans une toute nouvelle version du clip du morceau iconique "All I Want for Christmas Is You", à l’occasion de ces fêtes de fin d’année. La courte vidéo nous embarque aux côtés d’une petite fille hypnotisée par une vitrine de magasin. Elle est alors plongée un monde fantastique neigeux, animé par des chorégraphies de petits soldats, où Mariah règne en maîtresse.

Ce nouveau clip paraît après la sortie cette année d’une version deluxe de son cultissime "Merry Christmas", paru pour la première fois il y a 25 ans. Par ailleurs, Pitchfork rapporte que "All I Want for Christmas Is You" est actuellement en tête du célèbre classement américain Billboard Hot 100.