Mandy Moore dévoile son nouveau titre "Save A Little for Yourself"

Mandy Moore - Save A Little For Yourself - 16/01/2020

Lyrics:
Not all pain is black and blue
Strongest people come unglued
When someone gets the best of you
Don't let them take the rest of you

Save a little for yourself
Never give it all away
Save a little for some help
You know you're gonna need someday
You gotta lotta love
Enough to go around
Save a little for yourself
Save a little
Save a little

Found some things you can't control
Somewhere down the rabbit hole
If you wanna stop feeling invisible
It doesn't take a miracle

Save a little for yourself
Never give it all away
Save a little for some help
You know you're gonna need someday
Gotta lotta love
Enough to go around
Save a little for yourself
Save a little

Love
Is gonna be right there where you left it
Love
Is gonna be closer than you think
Love
Is gonna be all that we are left with
'Cause the love that you give is only as good as the love that you keep
Is only as good as the love that you give
Is only as good as the love that you keep

Save a little for yourself
Never give it all away
Save a little for some help
You know you're gonna need someday
Gotta lotta love
Enough to go around
Save a little for yourself
Save a little

Credits:
Directed by Liz Hart + Sonja Tsypin
Producer: Liz Hart
DP: Sonja Tsypin
Editor: Olly Stothert
Color: Kaitlyn Battistelli
BTS Photography: Jenna Jones
Hair: Ashley Streicher
Make up: Jenn Streicher
Styling: Cristina Ehrlich
Line Producer: Suzanne Cohan
1st AC: Theo Sturz
2nd AC: Torin Bradshaw
16mm Camera Op: Bella Gonzalez
Gaffer: Gemma Doll-Grossman
Key Grip: Melisse Riahi
PA: Alex Moreno, Issac Dektor
Featuring: Mandy Moore, Wylie Gelber, Sean Douglas, Griffin Goldsmith, Sara Watkins, Mike Viola, Taylor Goldsmith