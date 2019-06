Madonna s'élève contre les armes à feu dans le clip de "God Control"

Madonna - God Control (Official Music Video) - 27/06/2019 This is your wake up call. Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out. Wake up and insist on common-sense gun safety legislation. Innocent lives depend on it. Join me in supporting the following organizations: https://everytownresearch.org/ https://marchforourlives.com/ https://www.gaysagainstguns.net/ https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/ https://www.hrc.org/ https://www.thetaskforce.org/ https://transequality.org/ http://www.ncadv.org/ https://www.onepulseforamerica.com/ https://ceasefireusa.org/ https://marshap.org/ Production Company: Serial Pictures Director: Jonas Åkerlund Producer: Violaine Etienne Line Producer: Peter Sprouse Head of Production: Jennifer Gee Director of Photography: Eric Broms Production Designer: Emma Fairly Costume Designer: B. Åkerlund #WakeUp #GodControl #Madonna Listen to Madonna’s latest release here: https://Madonna.lnk.to/latest Subscribe to the Madonna Channel! https://Madonna.lnk.to/YouTubeID Check out the Official Madonna YouTube Playlists… The Complete Madonna Videography https://Madonna.lnk.to/Videography Live Performances https://Madonna.lnk.to/LiveYT MDNA Skin https://Madonna.lnk.to/MDNAskinYT Help Us Give Back… Raising Malawi http://www.raisingmalawi.org/ The Ray of Light Foundation http://www.rayoflight.org/ Stay in touch with Madonna… http://madonna.com http://instagram.com/madonna http://twitter.com/madonna http://facebook.com/madonna http://www.madonna.com/newsletter The Madonna Channel is the official YouTube home for Madonna. As the best-selling female recording artist of all time, Madonna continues to leave an indelible mark on the world through her art, music, activism and humanitarian leadership. Madonna consistently pushes boundaries, spurs conversations and unites us all through her revolutionary work. Subscribe for the latest videos, music, news and updates. Enjoy Madonna’s groundbreaking music videos, live performances, humorous videos and more.