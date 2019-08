"Lover", nouvel album de Taylor Swift entre engagement et ode à l'amour

Taylor Swift - Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince (Official Audio) - 26/08/2019 Official audio for ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ performed by Taylor Swift. Off her new album ‘Lover.’ Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu ►Subscribe to Taylor Swift on YouTube: https://ts.lnk.to/subscribe ►Exclusive Merch: https://store.taylorswift.com ►Follow Taylor Swift online: Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylorswift Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/taylorswift Tumblr: http://taylorswift.tumblr.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylorswift13 Website: http://www.taylorswift.com ►Follow Taylor Nation online: Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylornation Tumblr: http://taylornation.tumblr.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylornation13 Official ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ Lyrics Written by Taylor Swift & Joel Little You know I adore you I’m crazier for you Than I was at sixteen Lost in a film scene Waving homecoming queens Marching band playing I’m lost in the lights American glory Faded before me Now I’m feeling hopeless Ripped up my prom dress Running through rose thorns I saw the scoreboard And ran for my life No cameras catch my pageant smile I counted days, I counted miles To see you there, to see you there It’s been a long time coming but It’s you and me That’s my whole world They whisper in the hallway She’s a bad bad girl The whole school is rolling fake dice You play stupid games You win stupid prizes It’s you and me There’s nothing like this Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince We’re so sad, we paint the town blue Voted most likely to run away with you My team is losing Battered and bruising I see the high fives Between the bad guys Leave with my head hung You are the only one Who seems to care American stories Burning before me I’m feeling helpless The damsels are depressed Boys will be boys then Where are the wise men? Darling I’m scared No cameras catch my muffled cries I counted days, I counted miles To see you there, to see you there And now the storm is coming but Chorus And I don’t want you to GO! I don’t really wanna FIGHT! ‘Cause nobody’s gonna WIN! I think you should come home And I don’t want you to GO! I don’t really wanna FIGHT! ‘Cause nobody’s gonna WIN! I think you should come home And I don’t want you to GO! I don’t really wanna FIGHT! ‘Cause nobody’s gonna WIN! I just thought you should know And I’ll never let you GO! ‘Cause I know this is a FIGHT! That someday we’re gonna WIN! It’s you and me That’s my whole world They whisper in the hallway She’s a bad bad girl I just thought you should know It’s you and me There’s nothing like this Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince We’re so sad, we paint the town blue Voted most likely to run away with you And I don’t want you to GO! I don’t really wanna FIGHT! ‘Cause nobody’s gonna WIN! I think you should come home And I’ll never let you GO! ‘Cause I know this is a FIGHT! That someday we’re gonna WIN! I just thought you should know It’s you and me That’s my whole world They whisper in the hallway She’s a bad bad girl She’s a bad bad girl #TaylorSwift #Lover #TaylorSwiftLover © 2019 Taylor Swift Music video by Taylor Swift performing Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince (Visualizer). © 2019 Taylor Swift http://vevo.ly/vylUGW