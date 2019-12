Louis Tomlinson révèle le clip du titre "Don't Let It Break Your Heart"

Louis Tomlinson - Don't Let It Break Your Heart (Official Video) - 04/12/2019 Louis Tomlinson – Don’t Let It Break Your Heart (Official Video) Don’t Let It Break Your Heart is out now. Get it here: http://louis-tomlinson.co/DLIBYH The album ‘Walls’ is out 31st January 2020. Pre-order at http://smarturl.it/LouisTomlinson Follow Louis Tomlinson: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Louis_Tomlinson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louist91 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/louis.tomlinson Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/LT-AppleMusic Spotify: https://smarturl.it/LT-Spotify Website: http://smarturl.it/LouisTomlinson #LouisTomlinson #DontLetItBreakYourHeart Director: Charlie Lightening Production Company: Common People Films Exec Producers: Tony Roberts & Ramy Dance Producer: Ghandi El-Chamaa Production Manager: Adam Al Sened 1st AD: Terry McShane Director of Photography: Daniel Lightening AR Operator: Will Lyte Focus Puller: Daniel McPake 2nd AC Loader: Henry Northrop 2nd Unit Focus Puller: Sean Lomax Art director: Claire Heather Molloy Louis Stylist: Helen Seamons Louis HMU: Krystle Gohel Stylist: Jade Kewley HMU: Joanne Coleman Stunt Coordinator: Mark Johnston Edit: Gary Coogan Gade: Jonny Tulley The Boss: Geoff Bell Male Lead: Joe Holegate Female Lead: Miki Davis Don’t Let It Break Your Heart Lyrics: On our way to Twenty Seven Got a place on the other side of London Doing better Doing better I know you left a part of you In New York under your bed in a box But you’re Doing better Doing better Life gets hard and it gets messed up When you give so much but it’s not enough When the highs too high and the lows too low When you love someone and they let you go Don’t you let it kill you Even when it hurts like hell Oh whatever tears you apart Don’t let it break your heart Time takes time to heal it you can’t do it by yourself Oh whatever tears you apart Don’t let it break your heart It come and it goes We’re driving down a one way road To something better, something better What hurts you is gonna pass and you’ll have learnt from it when it comes back you’ll be Doing better Doing better Life gets hard and it gets messed up When you give so much but it’s not enough When the highs too high and the lows too low When you love someone and they let you go Don’t you let it kill you Even when it hurts like hell Oh whatever tears you apart Don’t let it break your heart Time takes time to heal it you can’t do it by yourself Oh whatever tears you apart Don’t let it break your heart Ohh Ohh Ohh Don’t let it break your heart Life gets hard and it’s gets messed up When you give so much but it’s not enough When the highs too high and the lows too low When you love someone and they let you go Don’t you let it kill you Even when it hurts like hell Oh whatever tears you apart Don’t let it break your heart Time takes time to heal it you can’t do it by yourself Oh whatever tears you apart Don’t let it break your heart Don’t let it break your heart, Don’t let it break your heart Don’t let it break your heart, Don’t let it break your heart Don’t let it break your heart, Don’t let it break your heart Don’t let it break your heart, Don’t let it break your heart Don’t let it break your heart