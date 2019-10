Lizzo convie Ariana Grande sur son remix de "Good As Hell"

Lizzo Truth Hurts - Hocus Pocus Parody - 28/10/2019 Parody of Lizzo's Truth Hurts sung by Hocus Pocus' The Sanderson Sisters! LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD: https://soundcloud.com/gina-naomi-baez/hocus-pocus-x-truth-hurts LYRICS: Why satan great 'til he gotta be great? Book! I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that witch Even when I'm crying crazy Yeah, I got devil problems, that's the bruja in me Bling bling, then I solve 'em, that's the sorceress in me You coulda had a bad witch super evil Help you with the underworld just a little You ‘posed to keep me down, but a virgins bringing me back Cause he found the candle ‘n lit the flame that’s black. Why Satan great 'til he gotta be great? Don't hex me, cast it straight to my face Sisters, round the cauldron we gather Life potion gonna make us younger Fresh photos with the bomb lighting New warlock from my Salem Sightings Truth hurts, need something more spellbinding Amuck, amuck, amuck amuck I’m no basic hag witch, I’m Winniewin’ I think I smell children! We don’t walk we fly! Broomsticks in the sky! Make you drink our potions like aye yi yi Why Satan great 'til he gotta be great? Don't hex me, cast it straight to my face Sisters, round the cauldron we gather Life potion gonna make us younger Fresh photos with the bomb lighting New warlock from my Salem Sightings Truth hurts, need something more spellbinding Amuck, amuck, amuck amuck amuck! UGH! #lizzo #truthhurts #hocuspocus #parody CAST Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson: Gina Naomi Baez Mary Sanderson: Andrea Galeno Sarah Sanderson: Mary Baron Angel/Devil: Tinkerbelle the Dog Parody Written By: Gina Naomi Baez Videography: Sam Carrell Director: Sam Carrell Click to Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ginanaomimusic Keep up with the latest news from Gina! WEBSITE: http://www.ginanaomibaez.com FACEBOOK http://www.facebook.com/ginanaomibaezfans TWITTER http://www.twitter.com/gina_naomi_baez INSTAGRAM http://www.instagram.com/ginanaomibaez