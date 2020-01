Lewis Capaldi et Dave en lice comme meilleur artiste aux Brit Awards

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - 13/01/2020 Get my debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' here: https://lewiscapaldi.lnk.to/DivinelyUninspiredToAHellishExtentYD Tickets: http://tickets.lewiscapaldi.com Stream/download ’Someone You Loved’ https://lewiscapaldi.lnk.to/LC_SYLYD Director: Ozzie Pullin Producer: Byron McNally Director of Photography: Ula Pontikos BSC Editor: Meg Thorne @ Cut & Run Production Company: Partizan Exec Producer: Mayling Wong Colour: Jack McGinity @ CHEAT —————————————————— Lyrics I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no one to save me This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy I need somebody to heal somebody to know somebody to have somebody to hold It’s easy to say but it’s never the same I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain Now the day bleeds, into nightfall and you’re not here, to get me through it all I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved I’m going under and this time I fear there’s no one to turn to This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you Now I need somebody to know somebody to heal somebody to have just to know how it feels It’s easy to say but it’s never the same I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape Now the day bleeds, into nightfall and you’re not here, to get me through it all I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes I fall into your arms I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around For now the day bleeds, into nightfall and you’re not here, to get me through it all I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved But now the day bleeds, into nightfall and you’re not here, to get me through it all I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved —————————————————— Lewis Capaldi Subscribe to Lewis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCveF... Like Lewis on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lewiscapaldi/ Follow Lewis on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi Follow Lewis on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lewiscapaldi/ Follow Lewis online: https://www.lewiscapaldi.com/ #LewisCapaldi #SomeoneYouLoved #OfficialVideo Music video by Lewis Capaldi performing Someone You Loved. © 2019 Universal Music GmbH http://vevo.ly/3ziBZI