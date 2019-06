Les Rolling Stones lancent leur tournée, après l'opération de Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger struts on stage in first concert after heart surgery - 24/06/2019 Mick Jagger swaggered back to the stage on Friday in his first concert after undergoing heart surgery in April as the Rolling Stones kicked off a delayed North American tour. The veteran British band opened its No Filter tour in Chicago after delaying it to allow for Jagger's medical treatment. Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub Mick Jagger back on stage three months after heart surgery ► https://www.theguardian.com/music/2019/jun/22/mick-jagger-back-on-stage-three-months-after-heart-surgery Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contribute Today in Focus podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/news/series/todayinfocus The Guardian YouTube network: The Guardian ► http://www.youtube.com/theguardian Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture